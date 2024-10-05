Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
3, 10, 11, 19, 28
(three, ten, eleven, nineteen, twenty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Former fire chief, city manager Paul Lolli named to Middletown council
2
Autopsy for body found near Garfield Middle in Hamilton scheduled
3
Two weeks later, no word on Springfield visit that Trump said would...
4
2 Butler County political leaders, rivals collaborate on mental health...
5
Cincinnati leaders seek ideas for rehabbing abandoned subway tunnel