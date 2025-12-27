Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 20, 23, 24, 26, 27
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

20, 23, 24, 26, 27

(twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Hamilton to replace lead water service lines, gets funding boost
2
In 2026, three new Butler Tech schools will open
3
Former Hamilton school board president praised as term ends
4
New OhioMeansJobs location in Butler County is open, funded by ARPA...
5
It’s ‘Cincinnati Insurance Month’ in Fairfield as Cincinnati Financial...