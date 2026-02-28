Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
4, 13, 20, 29, 31
(four, thirteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Miami University votes to move forward with $281M sports arena plan
2
New store Parlor Donuts making debut in Butler County
3
Advocates seek leniency as Hamilton man faces ICE hold after high-speed...
4
Pickup driver seriously injured in head‑on crash with tractor-trailer...
5
New Butler Tech Bioscience Center wing open for learning