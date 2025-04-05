Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
7, 9, 12, 14, 21
(seven, nine, twelve, fourteen, twenty-one)
