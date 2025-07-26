Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 18, 28, 30, 32, 33
news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

18, 28, 30, 32, 33

(eightteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Middletown’s directors of community and economic development resign
2
Oakland Park reopens with new pickleball courts, shelter
3
Annual Nuxy Bash set for Saturday at Nuxhall Field
4
Controversial amendments approved for major Monroe housing development
5
Butler County prosecutor asks Ohio Attorney General for opinion on...