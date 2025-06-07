Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 2, 6, 7, 21, 38
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

2, 6, 7, 21, 38

(two, six, seven, twenty-one, thirty-eight)

