Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
18, 27, 34, 37, 39
(eightteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Beat the heat: Where you can find a cooling center in Butler County
2
3 undocumented men arrested in Butler County after alleged domestic...
3
Chamber shows ‘Women Mean Business’ by honoring trailblazers
4
5 Questions: Meet Edgewood Schools’ new leader
5
YMCA opens childcare center inside Hamilton church