Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
10, 15, 33, 35, 36
(ten, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Bomb threat reported at Planet Fitness in Middletown
2
Residents weigh in on ‘The Manchester’ mixed-use proposal for downtown...
3
Stabbing suspect who allegedly stole Middletown police cruiser back in...
4
Workforce Institute connects students with job opportunities in Butler...
5
McCrabb: Middletown school district, bakery make a ‘perfect...