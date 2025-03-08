Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
4, 16, 21, 28, 37
(four, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)
