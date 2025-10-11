Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
9, 23, 30, 33, 35
(nine, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five)
