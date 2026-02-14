Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 8, 11, 18, 22, 28
By The Associated Press
19 hours ago
The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

8, 11, 18, 22, 28

(eight, eleven, eightteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

