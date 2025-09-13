Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 5, 18, 23, 35, 37
By The Associated Press
19 hours ago
