Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
9, 12, 17, 24, 35
(nine, twelve, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-five)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
West Chester businesses on properties acquired in $21.4M real estate...
2
Despite high-profile cases, criminal incidents are down in Oxford
3
Housing, offices, outdoor dining and more planned for development in...
4
Lakota East lacrosse coach says goalie ‘has come a long way’ during her...
5
Goats are eating up one of Hamilton’s parks — and it’s for a good...