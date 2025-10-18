Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 2, 5, 10, 20, 38
news
By The Associated Press
16 hours ago
X

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

2, 5, 10, 20, 38

(two, five, ten, twenty, thirty-eight)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
People with mobility issues can now take an ‘adaptive walk on wheels’...
2
Pink Around the Square moves breast cancer awareness conversation...
3
‘Creature Feature Club’ brings pop culture villains to life at...
4
No developments, construction allowed along part of Union Centre...
5
Former Fairfield Twp. firefighter pleads guilty to forgery...