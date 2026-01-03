Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
2, 10, 13, 21, 28
(two, ten, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight)
