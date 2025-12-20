Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 14, 15, 18, 25, 36
By The Associated Press
19 hours ago
(fourteen, fifteen, eightteen, twenty-five, thirty-six)

