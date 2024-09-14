Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Midday

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Midday" game were: 1, 6, 7, 8, 8
By The Associated Press
3 minutes ago
