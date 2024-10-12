Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1, 4, 5, 8, 8
(one, four, five, eight, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
One nonprofit is making 3,750 flags for BLINK — and trying to change...
2
Local special needs graduate invents gift to help classmates
3
PHOTOS: Northern lights visible last night; expected to continue...
4
Already with 4 dispensaries, Monroe council extends moratorium on more...
5
Short-term rental listings in Butler County like AirBNB, VRBO increase...