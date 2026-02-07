Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 2, 4, 6, 6
(zero, two, four, six, six)
