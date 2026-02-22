Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 2, 4, 5, 6, 6
news
By The Associated Press
Feb 21, 2026
X

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:

2, 4, 5, 6, 6

(two, four, five, six, six)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Ludlow Street and Second Street in Hamilton temporarily closed...
2
Middletown plans migration to .gov domain to boost security
3
State of the Schools: Multiple in Butler County tout program...
4
Data centers: Journal-News coverage of what they are, where they may go...
5
Public invited to ask questions at Ross Twp. property tax forum