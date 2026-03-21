Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 3, 6, 7, 7
(zero, three, six, seven, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Miami University Hamilton campus has free professional clothing for...
2
Missing woman found deceased, Hamilton police say no foul play...
3
Agencies search Hamilton sewer for evidence in 2025 remains case
4
Police: Driver crossed center line, causing fatal West Chester...
5
Fairfield signs contract with Dynegy to supply electricity through...