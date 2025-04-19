Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2, 2, 6, 6, 6
(two, two, six, six, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Miami University suspends Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity for 15 years over...
2
Hear a boom? Butler County Bomb Squad testing homemade explosives today
3
‘Anything I have is attributed to someone who took an interest in me’
4
Manchester Inn has risk of roof collapse; city installs fence around...
5
Location for OVI checkpoint Friday in Butler County released