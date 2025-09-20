Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0, 1, 4, 8
(zero, one, four, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
OVI checkpoint tonight in Ross Twp.
2
Local carpentry students to ‘Build Back the Block’ with building sheds...
3
Key to success for Lakota West golfer: ‘Practice hard, play easy’
4
Middletown Area Neediest Youth nonprofit ‘a gamechanger’ for local...
5
West Chester Twp. police searching for backpack possibly discarded...