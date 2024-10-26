Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0, 1, 3, 7
(zero, one, three, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Caution urged at Middletown intersection where injury crash damaged...
2
Threat at Madison schools a hoax ‘swatting’ incident
3
Bonobo bites Cincinnati Zoo care team member’s thumb, causing ‘partial...
4
Middletown cellphone store robbery suspects charged with robbery...
5
Former Middletown Paperboard site gets $1.5M grant to help redevelop...