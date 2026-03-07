Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 1, 7, 7, 8
By The Associated Press
21 hours ago
