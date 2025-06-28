Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 0, 0, 3, 5
news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

0, 0, 3, 5

(zero, zero, three, five)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Middletown’s got soul: Local performers raise money for Community...
2
19-year-old accused of stealing $23K from nursing home resident
3
Man charged with felonies following Food Town shooting in Hamilton
4
10 Butler County sheriff’s deputies now certified ICE agents
5
Last adult video store in county set for final scene