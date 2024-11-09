Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 2, 3, 3, 5
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

2, 3, 3, 5

(two, three, three, five)

