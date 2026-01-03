Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0, 4, 6, 9
(zero, four, six, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Economic outlook for Butler County cheery, but cautious
2
Meet Palmer Jo, Kettering Health Hamilton’s first baby of 2026
3
TriHealth, UnitedHealthcare reach agreement after over a year of...
4
For America250, Butler County will have a year of historical stops...
5
$1M match met: Nuxhall Foundation’s Hope Center project to start in...