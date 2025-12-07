Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 0, 0, 1, 7
By The Associated Press
23 hours ago
