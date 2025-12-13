Breaking: Snow falling throughout region, up to 6 inches possible; temps drop

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 0, 4, 4, 4
By The Associated Press
16 hours ago
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

0, 4, 4, 4

(zero, four, four, four)

