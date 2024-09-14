Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 3 Midday

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Midday" game were: 2, 5, 9
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Midday" game were:

2, 5, 9

(two, five, nine)

