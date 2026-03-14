Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
2, 5, 7
(two, five, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Career schools are bursting at the seams, and Butler Tech is proof...
2
‘It is bigger than they have ever done’: Concert for a Cause brings...
3
Upcoming Middletown event will feature live theater paired with live...
4
$35M Kroger Marketplace project in Hamilton: Construction to begin this...
5
To see more than 500 pieces of artwork by local students, head to...