Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
2, 4, 7
(two, four, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Preliminary plan approved by Miami U officials to build new arena at...
2
How could the end of Haiti TPS impact Springfield, regional economy?
3
Seven to be honored at West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance annual...
4
Best of Butler County: Vote here for your favorites
5
‘I got sucked in’: Gov. Walz regrets focus on false claim of...