Breaking: Preliminary plan approved by Miami U officials to build new arena at Cook Field

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 2, 4, 7
news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

2, 4, 7

(two, four, seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Preliminary plan approved by Miami U officials to build new arena at...
2
How could the end of Haiti TPS impact Springfield, regional economy?
3
Seven to be honored at West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance annual...
4
Best of Butler County: Vote here for your favorites
5
‘I got sucked in’: Gov. Walz regrets focus on false claim of...