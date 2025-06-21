Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
8, 9, 9
(eight, nine, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Beat the heat: Where you can find a cooling center in Butler County
2
3 undocumented men arrested in Butler County after alleged domestic...
3
Chamber shows ‘Women Mean Business’ by honoring trailblazers
4
5 Questions: Meet Edgewood Schools’ new leader
5
YMCA opens childcare center inside Hamilton church