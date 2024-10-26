Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 1, 3, 5
news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
