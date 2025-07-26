Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 0, 1, 7
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

0, 1, 7

(zero, one, seven)

