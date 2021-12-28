Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
06-07-12-18-33-36, Kicker: 9-2-2-4-1-0
(six, seven, twelve, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-six; Kicker: nine, two, two, four, one, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $19 million
