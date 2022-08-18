Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
04-09-32-37-44-49, Kicker: 3-9-6-4-6-0
(four, nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-nine; Kicker: three, nine, six, four, six, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $34,000,000
In Other News
1
Towne Mall purchase launches ‘next evolution’ of project
2
Investigation leads to Butler Co. traffic stop, seizure of 84 pounds of...
3
Fairfield Chamber of Commerce president leaving to return to radio
4
This is a good year for Ohio corn, though less available locally
5
Mental health crisis center: Butler Co. officials explore best...