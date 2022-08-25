Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
02-09-10-23-42-45, Kicker: 7-2-7-7-9-5
(two, nine, ten, twenty-three, forty-two, forty-five; Kicker: seven, two, seven, seven, nine, five)
Estimated jackpot: $34,500,000
