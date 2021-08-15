Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
12-26-42-45-46-48, Kicker: 5-0-2-8-9-4
(twelve, twenty-six, forty-two, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight; Kicker: five, zero, two, eight, nine, four)
Estimated jackpot: $12.2 million
