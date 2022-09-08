Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
12-20-24-28-42-46, Kicker: 6-4-7-1-3-1
(twelve, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-eight, forty-two, forty-six; Kicker: six, four, seven, one, three, one)
Estimated jackpot: $35,500,000
