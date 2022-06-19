Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
03-05-12-14-30-34, Kicker: 8-0-2-9-2-4
(three, five, twelve, fourteen, thirty, thirty-four; Kicker: eight, zero, two, nine, two, four)
Estimated jackpot: $29,800,000
