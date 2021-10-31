Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
08-14-24-31-33-44, Kicker: 6-3-9-2-6-8
(eight, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-four; Kicker: six, three, nine, two, six, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $15.9 million
