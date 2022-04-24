Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
14-15-24-33-35-39, Kicker: 9-5-2-2-9-5
(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-nine; Kicker: nine, five, two, two, nine, five)
Estimated jackpot: $26.1 million
