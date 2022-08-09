Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
04-06-08-30-32-44, Kicker: 4-8-7-8-8-2
(four, six, eight, thirty, thirty-two, forty-four; Kicker: four, eight, seven, eight, eight, two)
Estimated jackpot: $33,400,000
