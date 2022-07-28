Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
18-22-23-26-38-42, Kicker: 4-7-2-0-2-7
(eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two; Kicker: four, seven, two, zero, two, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $32,400,000
