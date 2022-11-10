Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
03-16-21-33-36-47, Kicker: 7-2-8-3-3-9
(three, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-seven; Kicker: seven, two, eight, three, three, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1,200,000
