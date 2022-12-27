Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
09-15-19-25-27-40, Kicker: 3-2-1-2-3-9
(nine, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty; Kicker: three, two, one, two, three, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $3,200,000
