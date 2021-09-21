Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
05-19-20-25-45-49, Kicker: 4-2-9-9-1-8
(five, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, forty-five, forty-nine; Kicker: four, two, nine, nine, one, eight)
