Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
14-27-28-29-38-48, Kicker: 5-2-8-7-0-9
(fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-eight; Kicker: five, two, eight, seven, zero, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $17.3 million
In Other News
1
Mason’s Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance on hold pending...
2
Surveyors find body of high school student from Fairfield near creek
3
Your Thanksgiving newspaper is available today with hundreds of pages...
4
Monroe updates personnel policy in hopes of attracting employees
5
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today